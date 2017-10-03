Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Clears waivers, headed to minors
Coreau cleared waivers Monday and will return to AHL Grand Rapids for the start of the season, MLive.com reports.
While there was speculation abound that the 25-year-old might be claimed by a team with goalie needs, Coreau will stay with the Red Wings organization for the time being. The Ontario native has shown flashes of great skill during his time between the minor and major leagues, but he's still very much stuck behind Jimmy Howard and Petr Mrazek on the depth chart, giving him minimal fantasy value unless at least one of them sustains a major injury.
