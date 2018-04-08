Coreau cleared waivers on Sunday and was assigned to AHL Grand Rapids, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Coreau will join the minor-league squad to attempt to win the Calder Cup -- a feat they accomplished last season. Hopefully Coreau can rebound from a dreadful stint with the big club, where he had zero wins in seven outings and posted a brutal .867 save percentage and 4.26 GAA.