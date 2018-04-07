Coreau will patrol the crease against the Islanders in Detroit for the regular-season finale Saturday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

This is the last chance for Coreau to pick up that elusive victory as part of the 2017-18 campaign. It's fair to wonder whether he's cut out to be an NHL goaltender as the 26-year-old's ratios through 20 career contests include a 3.71 GAA and .878 save percentage. Perhaps Coreau will get the benefit of the doubt knowing he's had to work behind a shoddy defense, but either way, he should be avoided in all fantasy setups.