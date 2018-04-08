Coreau allowed four goals on 40 shots during Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Coreau finishes the campaign without a win, as he entered Saturday's contest with an 0-5-0 record. He also owns a disastrous .867 save percentage and 4.26 GAA through seven appearances, and it'll be interesting to see what the future holds for the 26-year-old netminder. Coreau hits unrestricted free agency July 1, if he isn't re-signed by the Red Wings.