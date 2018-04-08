Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Ends season with 0-5-1 record
Coreau allowed four goals on 40 shots during Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.
Coreau finishes the campaign without a win, as he entered Saturday's contest with an 0-5-0 record. He also owns a disastrous .867 save percentage and 4.26 GAA through seven appearances, and it'll be interesting to see what the future holds for the 26-year-old netminder. Coreau hits unrestricted free agency July 1, if he isn't re-signed by the Red Wings.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Closing out campaign in Detroit•
-
Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Allows four in loss•
-
Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Preparing to start Thursday•
-
Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Illness ruins starting opportunity•
-
Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Loses fourth straight start•
-
Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Guarding cage Monday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...