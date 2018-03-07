Coreau allowed four goals on just 16 shots before being pulled in the second period of Tuesday's 6-5 overtime loss to Boston.

This was a disappointing season debut for the young netminder, and after he posted an .887 save percentage and 3.46 GAA through 14 appearances last year, it's probably wise to keep expectations in check moving forward. Coreau still owns long-term potential because of his size and athleticism, but it'll probably take time for him to find his game and post serviceable fantasy numbers at the highest level, especially considering Detroit's current shortcomings.