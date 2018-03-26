Coreau will get the start in Monday's meeting with Montreal, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Coreau has disappointed since getting called up in early March, as he is winless in four contests and registered a .856 save percentage. The 26-year-old has performed significantly better in the minors this year, where he is 20-10-4 with a 2.47 GAA. Now that Petr Mrazek is in Philadelphia, Coreau figures to be the Red Wings' backup behind Jimmy Howard next season.