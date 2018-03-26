Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Guarding cage Monday
Coreau will get the start in Monday's meeting with Montreal, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Coreau has disappointed since getting called up in early March, as he is winless in four contests and registered a .856 save percentage. The 26-year-old has performed significantly better in the minors this year, where he is 20-10-4 with a 2.47 GAA. Now that Petr Mrazek is in Philadelphia, Coreau figures to be the Red Wings' backup behind Jimmy Howard next season.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Loses third game of 2017-18•
-
Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Pegged for Sunday's start•
-
Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Allows three goals in loss•
-
Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Assuming road net Thursday•
-
Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Shows improvement in narrow loss•
-
Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Starting in goal Friday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...