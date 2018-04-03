Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Illness ruins starting opportunity
Coreau is battling the flu and won't get the start as originally intended Tuesday against the Blue Jackets, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports, adding that Tom McCollum will serve as the backup to Jimmy Howard in the upcoming contest.
This might prove to have been Coreau's last opportunity to show the Red Wings that he deserves to be retained beyond the 2017-18 campaign. He'll be an unrestricted free agent in the summer and is in danger of going winless with a 4.40 GAA and an .859 save percentage over five games at the highest level this campaign.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Loses fourth straight start•
-
Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Guarding cage Monday•
-
Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Loses third game of 2017-18•
-
Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Pegged for Sunday's start•
-
Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Allows three goals in loss•
-
Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Assuming road net Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...