Coreau is battling the flu and won't get the start as originally intended Tuesday against the Blue Jackets, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports, adding that Tom McCollum will serve as the backup to Jimmy Howard in the upcoming contest.

This might prove to have been Coreau's last opportunity to show the Red Wings that he deserves to be retained beyond the 2017-18 campaign. He'll be an unrestricted free agent in the summer and is in danger of going winless with a 4.40 GAA and an .859 save percentage over five games at the highest level this campaign.