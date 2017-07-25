The Red Wing are content using Coreau as the third option on the depth chart, but goalie coach Jeff Salajko told the Detroit Free Press earlier this month, "I have no problem with him being the backup goalie, either," TSN reports.

Veteran backstop Jimmy Howard is expected to reprise his role as the starter for the upcoming season, while Petr Mrazek -- who struggled to the tune of a 3.04 GAA and .901 save percentage last season -- tentatively steps in as the No. 2 option. Still, Coreau made 14 NHL appearances last season, and he's fresh off a Calder Cup win with AHL Grand Rapids -- this should be enough to give Mrazek a run for his money in training camp; it's a developing situation that's certainly worth monitoring with another fantasy season looming.

