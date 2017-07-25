Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Lobbying for role as primary NHL backup
The Red Wing are content using Coreau as the third option on the depth chart, but goalie coach Jeff Salajko told the Detroit Free Press earlier this month, "I have no problem with him being the backup goalie, either," TSN reports.
Veteran backstop Jimmy Howard is expected to reprise his role as the starter for the upcoming season, while Petr Mrazek -- who struggled to the tune of a 3.04 GAA and .901 save percentage last season -- tentatively steps in as the No. 2 option. Still, Coreau made 14 NHL appearances last season, and he's fresh off a Calder Cup win with AHL Grand Rapids -- this should be enough to give Mrazek a run for his money in training camp; it's a developing situation that's certainly worth monitoring with another fantasy season looming.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Becomes option for Golden Knights•
-
Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Backstops Griffins to Calder Cup victory•
-
Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Piling up wins in Calder Cup race•
-
Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Returns to minors•
-
Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Makes just five saves in loss to Bruins•
-
Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Starting Wednesday in Boston•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...