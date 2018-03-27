Coreau allowed four goals on 31 shots during Monday's 4-2 loss to Montreal.

The 26-year-old netminder has now allowed three goals or more in each of his five appearances and sports an 0-4-0 record, .859 save percentage and 4.41 GAA for the campaign. As a result, it's difficult to recommend relying on Coreau at this stage of the fantasy season.

