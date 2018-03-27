Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Loses fourth straight start
Coreau allowed four goals on 31 shots during Monday's 4-2 loss to Montreal.
The 26-year-old netminder has now allowed three goals or more in each of his five appearances and sports an 0-4-0 record, .859 save percentage and 4.41 GAA for the campaign. As a result, it's difficult to recommend relying on Coreau at this stage of the fantasy season.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Guarding cage Monday•
-
Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Loses third game of 2017-18•
-
Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Pegged for Sunday's start•
-
Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Allows three goals in loss•
-
Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Assuming road net Thursday•
-
Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Shows improvement in narrow loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...