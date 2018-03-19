Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Loses third game of 2017-18
Coreau allowed five goals on 31 shots in a 5-1 loss to the Avalanche on Sunday.
The 26-year-old was able to win some games last season, which was his first in the NHL, despite a .887 save percentage. He hasn't been so lucky this season with even worse statistics. In four starts, Coreau owns a .856 save percentage and 4.48 GAA this season. Not surprisingly, he hasn't won any of those games. That makes him a streaming option for only the most desperate owners.
