Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Passed by pucks twice in preseason tilt
Coreau stopped 11 of 13 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 road loss to the Bruins.
Petr Mrazek drew the start, but Coreau ended up playing the second half of the game. Last year, the Ontario native picked up his first 14 NHL starts, but Jimmy Howard's knee injury at the time had a lot to do with his seeing even that much action. Now, with the Red Wings over $3 million in the salary-cap hole, Coreau is expected to get waived for potential assignment to the minors once the season starts.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Expected to wind up on waiver wire•
-
Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Lobbying for role as primary NHL backup•
-
Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Becomes option for Golden Knights•
-
Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Backstops Griffins to Calder Cup victory•
-
Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Piling up wins in Calder Cup race•
-
Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Returns to minors•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...