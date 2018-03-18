Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Pegged for Sunday's start
Coreau will be the road starter against the Avalanche on Sunday, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Coreau is still searching for his first NHL win, yielding a .863 save percentage and 4.25 GAA in three games this season. The Red Wings have had the 26-year-old backstop on the roster since Petr Mrazek was traded to Philly, but Coreau played respectably in the AHL before that, posting a 20-10-4 record with a .916 save percentage. It'll be tough to mark that win column Sunday, since Colorado is hot right now, averaging four goals per game over its last five outings.
