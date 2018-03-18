Coreau will be the road starter against the Avalanche on Sunday, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Coreau is still searching for his first NHL win, yielding a .863 save percentage and 4.25 GAA in three games this season. The Red Wings have had the 26-year-old backstop on the roster since Petr Mrazek was traded to Philly, but Coreau played respectably in the AHL before that, posting a 20-10-4 record with a .916 save percentage. It'll be tough to mark that win column Sunday, since Colorado is hot right now, averaging four goals per game over its last five outings.