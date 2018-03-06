Coreau will make his season debut Tuesday, facing the Bruins in Boston.

With the Wings now faced with the faintest odds of securing a playoff spot, coach Jeff Blashill has decided that it's go-time for the second-year tender. Coreau posted a 5-4-3 record, 3.46 GAA and .887 save percentage last season. While those numbers weren't helpful in fantasy parlance, it's worth noting that he was rolled out against the Penguins twice and saw the competitive B's three times. The 26-year-old netminder reportedly will be countered by Boston's backup Anton Khudobin on Tuesday, but expect wins to be difficult to come by with Coreau's allied skaters ranking 28th in the league in scoring.