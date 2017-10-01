Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Placed on waivers
Coreau was waived by the Red Wings on Sunday, MLive.com reports.
Here we have a talented young goalie, albeit one who was stuck behind Jimmy Howard and Petr Mrazek -- those two will cost the Wings a hefty $9.29 million in salary cap space this season, making it easy to see why Coreau was deemed expendable. However, as suggested in this report, a team like Toronto or Calgary could end up putting in a waiver claim for the man who guided AHL Grand Rapids to the 2017 Calder Cup championship. Otherwise, the 6-foot-6, 200-pound netminder -- who went 5-4-3 with a 3.46 GAA and .887 in his debut campaign with Detroit in 2016-17 -- will head back to the Griffins.
