Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Preparing to start Thursday
Coreau (illness) is slated to start at home against the Canadiens on Thursday, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.
The 26-year-old has been awful in limited action, with Coreau having allowed no fewer than three goals in any of his five starts. His last appearance actually took place against this Habs team on March 26 when they tagged him for four goals on 31 shots. Coreau is the clear No. 2 for the Red Wings as the understudy to Jimmy Howard, but this team ranks near the bottom of the league both offensively and defensively. It'll be important to avoid Coreau on this 12-game slate unless you're desperate for a stopgap option.
