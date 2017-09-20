Coreau stopped 11 of 13 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 road loss to the Bruins.

Petr Mrazek drew the start, but Coreau ended up playing the second half of the game. Last year, the Ontario native picked up his first 14 NHL starts, but Jimmy Howard's knee injury at the time had a lot to do with his seeing even that much action. Now, with the Red Wings over $3 million in the salary cap hole, Coreau is expected to get waived for potential assignment to the minors once the season starts.