Coreau was sent down to the AHL's Griffins on Monday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

This may seem surprising at first blush considering that Coreau has been serving as Jimmy Howard's backup since Petr Mrazek was traded. However, this is almost assuredly a move solely designed to make the netminder available for the AHL playoffs. He could be recalled as soon as Tuesday.

