Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Reassigned to AHL temporarily
Coreau was sent down to the AHL's Griffins on Monday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
This may seem surprising at first blush considering that Coreau has been serving as Jimmy Howard's backup since Petr Mrazek was traded. However, this is almost assuredly a move solely designed to make the netminder available for the AHL playoffs. He could be recalled as soon as Tuesday.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Called up for reinforcement•
-
Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Back in minor league•
-
Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Receives promotion•
-
Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Clears waivers, headed to minors•
-
Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Placed on waivers•
-
Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Passed by pucks twice in preseason tilt•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...