Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Receives promotion
Coreau was called up by the Red Wings on Sunday.
Coreau will serve as Petr Mrazek's backup while Jimmy Howard (lower body) sits out Sunday. Coreau will likely revert to AHL Grand Rapids after this matchup, as the Red Wings begin their five-day bye week Monday.
