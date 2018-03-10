Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Shows improvement in narrow loss
Coreau allowed three goals on 36 shots in Friday night's 3-2 road loss to the Blue Jackets.
This was a nice bounce-back performance from Coreau after he was lit up for four goals on 16 shots from the Bruins in his season debut Tuesday. The 26-year-old denied forwards Artemi Panarin and Cam Atkinson five times apiece, but he struggled to contain defenseman Seth Jones, who lit the lamp twice to the delight of the home crowd. With the Wings' playoff hopes completely diminished, expect to see a lot more from Coreau down the stretch.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Starting in goal Friday•
-
Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Exits in second frame Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Pitted against Bruins in season debut•
-
Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Reassigned to AHL temporarily•
-
Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Called up for reinforcement•
-
Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Back in minor league•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...