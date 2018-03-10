Coreau allowed three goals on 36 shots in Friday night's 3-2 road loss to the Blue Jackets.

This was a nice bounce-back performance from Coreau after he was lit up for four goals on 16 shots from the Bruins in his season debut Tuesday. The 26-year-old denied forwards Artemi Panarin and Cam Atkinson five times apiece, but he struggled to contain defenseman Seth Jones, who lit the lamp twice to the delight of the home crowd. With the Wings' playoff hopes completely diminished, expect to see a lot more from Coreau down the stretch.