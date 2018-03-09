Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Starting in goal Friday
Coreau will post up between the pipes in Friday night's road game against the Blue Jackets, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Coreau is the primary backup to Jimmy Howard in Motown now that Petr Mrazek is property of the Flyers. He's going to have to avenge for Tuesday's dud of a season debut versus Boston, when he allowed four goals on 16 shots before getting the heave-ho from coach Jeff Blashill. Columbus has about a 50/50 chance of winding up in the postseason at this point, but it's come up with wins in the last three to make this another stiff challenge for the second-year netminder.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Exits in second frame Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Pitted against Bruins in season debut•
-
Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Reassigned to AHL temporarily•
-
Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Called up for reinforcement•
-
Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Back in minor league•
-
Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Receives promotion•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...