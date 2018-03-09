Coreau will post up between the pipes in Friday night's road game against the Blue Jackets, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Coreau is the primary backup to Jimmy Howard in Motown now that Petr Mrazek is property of the Flyers. He's going to have to avenge for Tuesday's dud of a season debut versus Boston, when he allowed four goals on 16 shots before getting the heave-ho from coach Jeff Blashill. Columbus has about a 50/50 chance of winding up in the postseason at this point, but it's come up with wins in the last three to make this another stiff challenge for the second-year netminder.