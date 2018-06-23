Red Wings' Jared McIsaac: Drafted by Wings in Round 2

McIsaac was drafted 36th overall by the Red Wings at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

The biggest question surrounding McIsaac is whether or not he has enough offensive ability to make up for the mental lapses that creep into his game all too frequently. And while he's a strong skater, McIsaac could stand to use his mobility to his advantage more than he does. He's a pretty good passer, but he doesn't have a huge shot and he doesn't project as your traditional power play quarterback. If the mistakes subside, then the Wings could have a potential second-pairing defender on their hands. If they don't, McIsaac will be difficult to count on for major minutes at the professional level.