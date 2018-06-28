Red Wings' Jared McIsaac: Expected to remain in juniors
McIsaac -- who went to the Red Wings with the 36th overall pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft -- figures to continue playing with Halifax of the QMJHL next season and possibly in 2019-20 as well, The Detroit News reports.
Despite McIsaac's lofty draft profile and the Red Wings lacking quality blueliners, the 18-year-old should be given ample time to develop before ascending to the top level. Still, there's plenty of hype surrounding this kid. McIsaac compiled 79 points (13 goals, 66 assists) in 124 games with the Mooseheads over the past two seasons, and he opines that his game is similar to that of Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh.
