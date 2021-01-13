The Red Wings designated McIsaac (shoulder) as a non-roster player Tuesday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
This move makes perfect sense given that McIsaac is still recovering from surgery to repair his injured left shoulder. Look for ex-Canucks Troy Stecher and Alex Biega to help round out the defensive corps for the Original Six club, at least to start the new season.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jared McIsaac: Undergoes shoulder surgery•
-
Red Wings' Jared McIsaac: Recalled from loan stint•
-
Red Wings' Jared McIsaac: Heads out on loan•
-
Red Wings' Jared McIsaac: Sent back to junior•
-
Red Wings' Jared McIsaac: Ruled out 5-6 months•
-
Red Wings' Jared McIsaac: Viewed as future NHLer•