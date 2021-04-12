McIsaac (shoulder) was assigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Monday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

McIsaac underwent shoulder surgery in October and started the year on non-roster injured reserve. The 2018 second-round pick has yet to play an NHL or an AHL game, but he could debut for the minor-league affiliate as early as Thursday. Last year, he posted 17 points through 25 games in the QMJHL.