McIsaac was placed on waivers by the Red Wings on Friday, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.
McIsaac was selected 36th overall in 2018 but has not appeared in an NHL game to date. He had three goals and 19 assists in 61 games with Grand Rapids of the AHL last season.
