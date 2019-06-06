McIsaac underwent shoulder surgery Thursday and is expected to be sidelined 5-6 months.

Despite the fact that McIsaac had yet to make the jump from juniors to the pro ranks, the blueliner was expected to at least compete for a spot on the 23-man roster at training camp. This news all but guarantees the 19-year-old will start the 2019-20 campaign in the minors with AHL Grand Rapids once cleared to play in November or December.