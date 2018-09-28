Red Wings' Jared McIsaac: Secures three-year ELC
McIsaac agreed to terms with the Red Wings on a three-year, entry-level contract Friday.
McIsaac generated 13 goals and 66 assists over 124 games with the Halifax Mooseheads of the QMJHL between 2016-18. By signing this max-term ELC with the Red Wings, it's clear that the 18-year-old is on the fast track to making an impact in the NHL. However, his first stop will likely be in Grand Rapids with the AHL's Griffins.
