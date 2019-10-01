Red Wings' Jared McIsaac: Sent back to junior
McIsaac (shoulder) has been reassigned to the Halifax Mooseheads of the QMJHL.
McIsaac evidently has overcome his shoulder injury that required surgery in June. Past reports suggested that the defenseman has a future in the NHL, but the shoulder injury was rather significant, so he'll be facing an uphill battle to ascend the hockey ranks. Last season, McIsaac produced 16 goals and 46 assists over 53 games with the QMJHL club.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey 2019 rankings, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.