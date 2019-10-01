McIsaac (shoulder) has been reassigned to the Halifax Mooseheads of the QMJHL.

McIsaac evidently has overcome his shoulder injury that required surgery in June. Past reports suggested that the defenseman has a future in the NHL, but the shoulder injury was rather significant, so he'll be facing an uphill battle to ascend the hockey ranks. Last season, McIsaac produced 16 goals and 46 assists over 53 games with the QMJHL club.