McIsaac signed a one-year, two-way contract extension with Detroit on Saturday.
McIsaac was selected 36th overall in the 2018 Draft but has yet to appear in an NHL game. The defenseman had three goals and 22 points in 61 AHL games with Grand Rapids in 2022-23.
