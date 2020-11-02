McIsaac had surgery to repair a left shoulder injury and is facing a 5-6 month recovery.

At the earliest, McIsaac won't be ready until early April, which means he will miss a significant portion of the season even if the start is delayed. The blueliner likely would have challenged for a spot on the 23-man roster and could have even pushed for a spot in the lineup. Instead, McIsaac will almost certainly start the year on non-roster injured reserve.