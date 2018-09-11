Red Wings' Jared McIsaac: Undergoing MRI
McIsaac will have an MRI on his shoulder for an injury suffered during rookie camp, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
McIsaac was already expected to return to his junior team ahead of the 2018-19 campaign, so his injury is unlikely to affect most fantasy owners. While it could hurt his long-term development, the blueliner shouldn't be expected to see NHL ice for at least another two or three years.
