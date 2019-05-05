Red Wings' Jared McIsaac: Viewed as future NHLer
Currently playing for the QMJHL's Mooseheads, McIsaac is destined to reach the NHL in due time.
The Red Wings nabbed McIsaac with the 36th overall pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. Lauded for his tremendous skating skills, the left-shooting defenseman is looking to help the Mooseheads clinch the Memorial Cup in a series against Rouyn-Noranda. "I think I play a little bit more like Ryan McDonagh, more of a defense-first guy and join the rush after that," McIsaac said. "My skating allows me to defend other teams' top lines and also puts me in good spots to jump in the play offensively."
