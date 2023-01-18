Weatherby was acquired by Detroit from San Jose in exchange for Kyle Criscuolo on Wednesday.

Weatherby has three goals and six points in 39 contests in 2022-23 with the AHL's Barracuda. Although he hasn't played in the NHL this season, the 24-year-old did have five goals and 11 points in 50 games with the Sharks in 2021-22.

More News