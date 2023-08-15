Detroit acquired Petry from Montreal on Tuesday in exchange for Gustav Lindstrom and a conditional 2025 fourth-round pick.

The Canadiens will retain 50 percent of Petry's remaining salary. The 35-year-old blueliner produced five goals, 31 points, 113 shots on net, 111 blocked shots and 190 hits in 61 games for Pittsburgh last season. The Penguins traded him to Montreal on Aug. 6 in a three-team deal to acquire Erik Karlsson from San Jose. Petry could be utilized as a top-four defender by the Red Wings during the 2023-24 campaign.