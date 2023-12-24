Petry won't return to Saturday's game against New Jersey because of an upper-body injury.

Petry was injured when he collided with teammate Christian Fischer, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports. Both players left the contest as a result of the incident. Petry entered Saturday's action with a goal, 10 points, 34 hits and 49 blocks over 26 outings in 2023-24. If he isn't available Wednesday versus Minnesota, then Justin Holl might draw back into the lineup.