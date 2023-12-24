Petry won't return to Saturday's game against New Jersey due to an undisclosed injury.

Petry was injured when he collided with teammate Christian Fischer, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports. Both players left the contest as a result of the incident. Petry entered Saturday's action with a goal, 10 points, 34 hits and 49 blocks in 26 outings in 2023-24. If he isn't available Wednesday versus Minnesota, then Justin Holl might draw back into the lineup.