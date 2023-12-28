Petry (upper body) should return to the lineup Friday versus Nashville, per Max Bultman of The Athletic.

Petry has been a disappointment offensively this season as he has only one goal and nine assists in 27 games. Petry was not available Wednesday in Minnesota after he was injured versus New Jersey on Saturday in the final game before the Christmas break. Look for Petry to be paired with Ben Chiarot in his return to action.