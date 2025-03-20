Petry (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup against Vegas on Saturday but is traveling with the team, Max Bultman of The Athletic reports.

Petry has been sidelined since Jan. 2 versus the Blue Jackets, a stretch of 30 games on the shelf due to his undisclosed injury. When healthy, the veteran blueliner has struggled to produce offensively with just one goal and five assists in 34 games. At this point, Petry will almost certainly miss the 20-point mark for the first time since the 2015-16 campaign when he was with Montreal.