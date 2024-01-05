Petry scored a goal on three shots, logged three hits and added two PIM in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Kings.

Petry had gone three games without a point while missing two contests -- one as a scratch and the other due to injury -- in that span. The 36-year-old played Thursday in a seven-defensemen lineup with Andrew Copp (lower body) out. Petry, Olli Maatta and Justin Holl are the blueliners the Red Wings have most frequently cycled out of the lineup. Petry has two goals, nine assists, 37 shots on net, 40 hits, 50 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating and offers the most fantasy upside of the three part-timers.