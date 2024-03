Petry recorded an assist in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Penguins.

This was the first point in eight games for Petry, who has struggled with a minus-9 rating over that span. He's been physical with 18 hits and 23 blocked shots amid the slump, but the Wings need more out of pretty much everyone as they are 2-10-0 over their last 10 games. For the season, Petry has two goals, 17 assists, 112 hits and 114 blocked shots, which aren't numbers that jump off the page.