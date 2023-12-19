Petry scored a goal in Monday's 4-3 home loss against the Ducks.

Petry's goal was his first of the season, and he opened the scoring at 2:29 of the second period to slice the lead to 4-1, beginning the comeback. He finished with a minus-1 rating, three shots on goal, two blocked shots and a hit in 17:32 of ice time. The veteran rearguard had managed just two assists in the past 13 games, and his playing time has been dwindling. Perhaps this goal will jump-start things for the veteran.