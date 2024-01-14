Petry registered two assists to complement a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Kings.

This was one of Petry's best performances since joining the Red Wings ahead of this season. The 36-year-old veteran is averaging a career low in ice time (18:26), and it's an especially stark contrast to the 22:21 of rink run the defenseman saw with the Penguins last year. Petry has two goals, 11 assists and a plus-4 rating through 33 games; he's occasionally been thrust into power-play action but is still looking for his first man-advantage point donning the Winged Wheel.