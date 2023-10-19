Petry recorded two assists, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Penguins.

Petry did some damage against his former team, helping out on second-period tallies from Ben Chiarot and Andrew Copp. It's a good response from Petry after he was a healthy scratch Monday versus the Blue Jackets. The 35-year-old defenseman had gone pointless in his first two appearances, and he's added four shots on net, seven hits, three blocked shots, six PIM and an even plus-minus rating through three contests. Petry's spot in the lineup is obviously not guaranteed -- he'll compete with the likes of Justin Holl and Olli Maatta for playing time.