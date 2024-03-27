Petry recorded an assist and blocked a shot in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Capitals.

After being questionable for the game due to an illness, Petry remained in his regular spot on the second pairing with partner Simon Edvinsson. Petry finished with one shot, three hits, one blocked shot and an even rating in 19:56 of ice time. This was only the second point for Petry in the month of March. While he still plays top-four minutes for the Red Wings, the 36-year old cannot be relied upon for producing points at this stage of his career.