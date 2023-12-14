Petry is averaging a career-low 18:48 of ice time in his first season with the Red Wings.

The Wings are content with Petry on the second pair with Ben Chiarot, as those defensemen have reunited following their two-and-a-half years together as members of the Canadiens between 2018-21. Petry is averaging just 42 seconds of ice time on the power play and is still seeking his first goal with the Wings, but he's helping out in other areas based on eight assists, 30 hits, and 45 blocked shots through 21 games.