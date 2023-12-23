Petry delivered an assist in Friday's 7-6 shootout win over the Flyers.

The Red Wings permitted five unanswered goals between the second and third period, but Petry did his part to force overtime, dumping the puck off to Dylan Larkin with the captain scoring a seemingly impossible goal from behind the net. Petry has been decent based on one goal and nine assists through 26 games, but the 36-year-old is averaging a career low in ice time (18:37), and he may end up disappointing fantasy managers who recall his four consecutive 40-plus-point seasons with the Habs from 2017-21.