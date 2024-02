Petry earned a secondary assist in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken.

Petry fired the puck through heavy traffic and a fortuitus deflection off teammate J.T. Compher culminated in a Lucas Raymond tally at the doorstep. Not every helper will be pretty, but it all looks the same in the box score, as Petry is up to 14 assists and 16 total points through 46 games. The veteran defenseman continues to work on the second defensive pair, albeit with him lacking opportunities on the power play.