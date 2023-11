Petry recorded a pair of assists in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Blue Jackets.

Petry led the Red Wings with 24:16 of ice time and easily had one of his best games donning a red and white sweater. The veteran defenseman has six helpers through 10 contests, though it's worth noting Petry overcame an upper-body injury that surfaced in October, and he is still searching for his first goal this season.