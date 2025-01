Petry (undisclosed) won't play versus Ottawa on Tuesday, per Max Bultman of The Athletic.

Petry didn't practice Monday and will miss his second straight outing. He has generated one goal, five assists, 23 shots on net, 56 blocked shots and 39 hits across 34 appearances this season. Albert Johansson replaced Petry in the lineup for Saturday's 4-2 win over Winnipeg.