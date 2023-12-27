Petry (upper body) is set to miss Wednesday's game against Minnesota, according to Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News.

Petry sustained the injury during Saturday's 3-2 loss to New Jersey. He has a goal, 10 points, 34 hits and 49 blocks in 27 outings in 2023-24. With Petry out Wednesday, Justin Holl is likely to draw back into the lineup.